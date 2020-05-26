7000 AQUINAS AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Please see virtual tour. Great home available for immediate occupancy. The property is very clean, has fresh paint throughout, and features a very large back deck. The first floor has a living room, large kitchen, three bedrooms, and a full bathroom. The basement is partially finished, with a large finished rec room and full bath, and an unfinished laundry room and storage room. There are no pets and no smoking allowed in the property. The minimum income required to rent the property is $67,000 per year (or BAH to cover rent if military). The minimum required TransUnion FICO credit score is 620. The application fee is $30 per applicant, and the security deposit is one month's rent ($1850).