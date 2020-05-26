All apartments in Queensland
Last updated May 26 2020 at 6:07 PM

7000 AQUINAS AVENUE

7000 Aquinas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7000 Aquinas Avenue, Queensland, MD 20772
Greater Upper Marlboro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Please see virtual tour. Great home available for immediate occupancy. The property is very clean, has fresh paint throughout, and features a very large back deck. The first floor has a living room, large kitchen, three bedrooms, and a full bathroom. The basement is partially finished, with a large finished rec room and full bath, and an unfinished laundry room and storage room. There are no pets and no smoking allowed in the property. The minimum income required to rent the property is $67,000 per year (or BAH to cover rent if military). The minimum required TransUnion FICO credit score is 620. The application fee is $30 per applicant, and the security deposit is one month's rent ($1850).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7000 AQUINAS AVENUE have any available units?
7000 AQUINAS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queensland, MD.
What amenities does 7000 AQUINAS AVENUE have?
Some of 7000 AQUINAS AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7000 AQUINAS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
7000 AQUINAS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7000 AQUINAS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 7000 AQUINAS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queensland.
Does 7000 AQUINAS AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 7000 AQUINAS AVENUE offers parking.
Does 7000 AQUINAS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7000 AQUINAS AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7000 AQUINAS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 7000 AQUINAS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 7000 AQUINAS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 7000 AQUINAS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 7000 AQUINAS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7000 AQUINAS AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7000 AQUINAS AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7000 AQUINAS AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

