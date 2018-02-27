All apartments in Potomac
9301 LANGFORD COURT
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

9301 LANGFORD COURT

9301 Langford Court · No Longer Available
Potomac
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

9301 Langford Court, Potomac, MD 20854
Heritage Farm

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This fully updated 5BR 3.5BA Colonial is spacious & beautifully renovated. The upper level features 5BR's and 3 full baths along with gleaming hardwood flooring. The master bedroom features a walk in closet and a oversize custom tile shower and updated fixturing. Fully remodeled eat in kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Separate dining room, living room, den and family room. All new windows throughout and many other upgrades. Attached 2 car garage with extended driveway. Excellent location just off River Road and Potomac Village and great commute into DC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9301 LANGFORD COURT have any available units?
9301 LANGFORD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 9301 LANGFORD COURT have?
Some of 9301 LANGFORD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9301 LANGFORD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9301 LANGFORD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9301 LANGFORD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 9301 LANGFORD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac.
Does 9301 LANGFORD COURT offer parking?
Yes, 9301 LANGFORD COURT offers parking.
Does 9301 LANGFORD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9301 LANGFORD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9301 LANGFORD COURT have a pool?
No, 9301 LANGFORD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 9301 LANGFORD COURT have accessible units?
No, 9301 LANGFORD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9301 LANGFORD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9301 LANGFORD COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 9301 LANGFORD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9301 LANGFORD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

