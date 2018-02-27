9301 LANGFORD COURT

Amenities

This fully updated 5BR 3.5BA Colonial is spacious & beautifully renovated. The upper level features 5BR's and 3 full baths along with gleaming hardwood flooring. The master bedroom features a walk in closet and a oversize custom tile shower and updated fixturing. Fully remodeled eat in kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Separate dining room, living room, den and family room. All new windows throughout and many other upgrades. Attached 2 car garage with extended driveway. Excellent location just off River Road and Potomac Village and great commute into DC