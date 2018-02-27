Amenities

FOR RENT OR SALE In a prime location within the Fox Hills West Community, this expanded Hampton design with a full walk-out basement offers the best opportunity in this development. It is move-in ready and freshly painted. As you enter this fabulous traditional colonial home, there is a welcoming foyer, spacious living room to the right and dining room to the left. There are beautiful hardwood floors throughout, a sparkling renovated eat-in kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a double pantry. Just off the kitchen is a cozy family room with a wood-burning fireplace. The powder room has been remodeled and a bright mud room is just off the kitchen and features washer and dryer, closet, exit to the garage and walk-out door. The spacious deck behind the kitchen and family room is great for entertaining. Upstairs you will find four generous-sized bedrooms including a large master bedroom and recently renovated master bath featuring Carrera marble tiles, heated towel drier and a large shower with a fold-away bench. The hallway bath has also been remodeled and both bathrooms feature beautiful cabinetry around double vanity sinks. A two-car garage is equipped with a Level 2 charger outlet for your electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle and there is attic access for extra storage. The walk-out lower level is unfinished and awaits your customization as recreational or separate living space. This home is situated on a larger than average lot with a spacious backyard, enhancing its privacy and serenity. Here~s your chance to make it your own. PLEASE INFORM THE TENANTS THAT THE WSSC IS PRESENTLY WORKING IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD AS PART OF THE COMPREHENSIVE SEWER REHABILITATION PROGRAM AND A TEMPORARY ACCESS ROAD HAS BEEN CREATED NEXT TO 9117 PADDOCK LANE. THE WORK IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETE BY SEPTEMBER 2020, WEATHER PERMITTING. FINAL RESTORATION OF SIDEWALK, ROADWAY AND LANDSCAPING WILL TAKE PLACE WITHIN 90 DAYS OF CONSTRUCTION COMPLETION.