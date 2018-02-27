All apartments in Potomac
Find more places like 9117 PADDOCK LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Potomac, MD
/
9117 PADDOCK LANE
Last updated May 8 2020 at 5:06 AM

9117 PADDOCK LANE

9117 Paddock Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Potomac
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9117 Paddock Lane, Potomac, MD 20854

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
FOR RENT OR SALE In a prime location within the Fox Hills West Community, this expanded Hampton design with a full walk-out basement offers the best opportunity in this development. It is move-in ready and freshly painted. As you enter this fabulous traditional colonial home, there is a welcoming foyer, spacious living room to the right and dining room to the left. There are beautiful hardwood floors throughout, a sparkling renovated eat-in kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a double pantry. Just off the kitchen is a cozy family room with a wood-burning fireplace. The powder room has been remodeled and a bright mud room is just off the kitchen and features washer and dryer, closet, exit to the garage and walk-out door. The spacious deck behind the kitchen and family room is great for entertaining. Upstairs you will find four generous-sized bedrooms including a large master bedroom and recently renovated master bath featuring Carrera marble tiles, heated towel drier and a large shower with a fold-away bench. The hallway bath has also been remodeled and both bathrooms feature beautiful cabinetry around double vanity sinks. A two-car garage is equipped with a Level 2 charger outlet for your electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle and there is attic access for extra storage. The walk-out lower level is unfinished and awaits your customization as recreational or separate living space. This home is situated on a larger than average lot with a spacious backyard, enhancing its privacy and serenity. Here~s your chance to make it your own. PLEASE INFORM THE TENANTS THAT THE WSSC IS PRESENTLY WORKING IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD AS PART OF THE COMPREHENSIVE SEWER REHABILITATION PROGRAM AND A TEMPORARY ACCESS ROAD HAS BEEN CREATED NEXT TO 9117 PADDOCK LANE. THE WORK IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETE BY SEPTEMBER 2020, WEATHER PERMITTING. FINAL RESTORATION OF SIDEWALK, ROADWAY AND LANDSCAPING WILL TAKE PLACE WITHIN 90 DAYS OF CONSTRUCTION COMPLETION.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9117 PADDOCK LANE have any available units?
9117 PADDOCK LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 9117 PADDOCK LANE have?
Some of 9117 PADDOCK LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9117 PADDOCK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
9117 PADDOCK LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9117 PADDOCK LANE pet-friendly?
No, 9117 PADDOCK LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac.
Does 9117 PADDOCK LANE offer parking?
Yes, 9117 PADDOCK LANE offers parking.
Does 9117 PADDOCK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9117 PADDOCK LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9117 PADDOCK LANE have a pool?
No, 9117 PADDOCK LANE does not have a pool.
Does 9117 PADDOCK LANE have accessible units?
Yes, 9117 PADDOCK LANE has accessible units.
Does 9117 PADDOCK LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9117 PADDOCK LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9117 PADDOCK LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9117 PADDOCK LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Perry
12430 Park Potomac Ave
Potomac, MD 20854

Similar Pages

Potomac 1 BedroomsPotomac 2 Bedrooms
Potomac Apartments with BalconyPotomac Apartments with Parking
Potomac Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MD
Montgomery Village, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VAClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VAFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDChevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia