Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:54 AM

9015 Honeybee Ln

9015 Honeybee Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9015 Honeybee Lane, Potomac, MD 20817

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
coffee bar
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Super and Spacious Sunlit 5 BD, 4BA Split Level off Seven Locks Rd with over 4,000 Sq Ft - Welcome home to your super and spacious sunlit 5 BD, 4 BA split level off Seven Locks Rd!

Before entering, notice your large deck and carport in the front yard with a long asphalt driveway and 2 covered parking spaces.

Walk in your front door and up to your open floor-plan living room with hardwood floors and full-length views of your huge, woodsy backyard, which leads through trees to a private park. Continue left into your convenient office space, or further into your roomy kitchen, both with exits to your front deck space. The kitchen is newly renovated with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and recently painted cabinetry, and also leads back towards your screened-in porch - Perfect for serving meals, outdoors, on warmer mornings or evenings. Turn right off your off your living area and towards your 3 BD on the first level, 2 with en suite BA. There is a wonderful master suite w/ a private 2nd deck.

Downstairs in your fully finished basement level there is another carpeted spacious family room along with 2 more BD and a full BA.
With beautiful views throughout you will have plenty of tranquility and privacy, along with a surplus of storage. A large utility space and closets contain extra shelving, etc.

It is only a 10 minute drive to groceries/pharmacies/coffee shops/etc. Potomac Village, Cabin John Mall and Montgomery Mall are all nearby. There are several local pools, playgrounds, parks, walking trails and bike paths close by, too. This is a can't miss!

Please email Matt Sweeney at Matt@StreamlineManagement.com with any questions or to set up a time to view.

Lease Terms
*$50 Application Fee Required
*1 Months Security Deposit Required
*Cats and small dogs are accepted.
*Tenants are responsible for all utilities
*12 month lease with an option to renew

To apply please visit our online application at www.streamlinemanagement.com and go to the "Available Properties" section, click "9015 Honeybee Ln" for the listed property, and then click the "Apply Now" button. Please be sure to fill out all information correctly and provide requested documents. The application fee must be paid in order for the application to be reviewed.

(RLNE4615090)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9015 Honeybee Ln have any available units?
9015 Honeybee Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 9015 Honeybee Ln have?
Some of 9015 Honeybee Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9015 Honeybee Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9015 Honeybee Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9015 Honeybee Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 9015 Honeybee Ln is pet friendly.
Does 9015 Honeybee Ln offer parking?
Yes, 9015 Honeybee Ln offers parking.
Does 9015 Honeybee Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9015 Honeybee Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9015 Honeybee Ln have a pool?
Yes, 9015 Honeybee Ln has a pool.
Does 9015 Honeybee Ln have accessible units?
No, 9015 Honeybee Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9015 Honeybee Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 9015 Honeybee Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9015 Honeybee Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 9015 Honeybee Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
