9015 Honeybee Ln

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport coffee bar parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Super and Spacious Sunlit 5 BD, 4BA Split Level off Seven Locks Rd with over 4,000 Sq Ft - Welcome home to your super and spacious sunlit 5 BD, 4 BA split level off Seven Locks Rd!



Before entering, notice your large deck and carport in the front yard with a long asphalt driveway and 2 covered parking spaces.



Walk in your front door and up to your open floor-plan living room with hardwood floors and full-length views of your huge, woodsy backyard, which leads through trees to a private park. Continue left into your convenient office space, or further into your roomy kitchen, both with exits to your front deck space. The kitchen is newly renovated with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and recently painted cabinetry, and also leads back towards your screened-in porch - Perfect for serving meals, outdoors, on warmer mornings or evenings. Turn right off your off your living area and towards your 3 BD on the first level, 2 with en suite BA. There is a wonderful master suite w/ a private 2nd deck.



Downstairs in your fully finished basement level there is another carpeted spacious family room along with 2 more BD and a full BA.

With beautiful views throughout you will have plenty of tranquility and privacy, along with a surplus of storage. A large utility space and closets contain extra shelving, etc.



It is only a 10 minute drive to groceries/pharmacies/coffee shops/etc. Potomac Village, Cabin John Mall and Montgomery Mall are all nearby. There are several local pools, playgrounds, parks, walking trails and bike paths close by, too. This is a can't miss!



Please email Matt Sweeney at Matt@StreamlineManagement.com with any questions or to set up a time to view.



Lease Terms

*$50 Application Fee Required

*1 Months Security Deposit Required

*Cats and small dogs are accepted.

*Tenants are responsible for all utilities

*12 month lease with an option to renew



To apply please visit our online application at www.streamlinemanagement.com and go to the "Available Properties" section, click "9015 Honeybee Ln" for the listed property, and then click the "Apply Now" button. Please be sure to fill out all information correctly and provide requested documents. The application fee must be paid in order for the application to be reviewed.



