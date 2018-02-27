8820 SAUNDERS LN

Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Delightful Rambler in excellent condition located on a breathtaking 3 acre flat lot with incredible views and exquisite lush landscaping. Spcaipus living room with fireplace, cathedral ceiling and two walls of glass overlooking the lovely backyard!! Elegant dining room, Cosy family room with fireplace open to a spacious table space country kitchen wit cherry cabinets and stainless steel appliances.. Cheerful garden room with access to a lovely slate terrace!! Spacious lower level with additional bedroom and bath with plenty of storage space!! Great location : Minutes to Potomac village and quick access to DC and beltway!!