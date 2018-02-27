All apartments in Potomac
8820 SAUNDERS LN
Last updated July 30 2019 at 7:44 PM

8820 SAUNDERS LN

8820 Saunders Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8820 Saunders Lane, Potomac, MD 20817

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Delightful Rambler in excellent condition located on a breathtaking 3 acre flat lot with incredible views and exquisite lush landscaping. Spcaipus living room with fireplace, cathedral ceiling and two walls of glass overlooking the lovely backyard!! Elegant dining room, Cosy family room with fireplace open to a spacious table space country kitchen wit cherry cabinets and stainless steel appliances.. Cheerful garden room with access to a lovely slate terrace!! Spacious lower level with additional bedroom and bath with plenty of storage space!! Great location : Minutes to Potomac village and quick access to DC and beltway!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8820 SAUNDERS LN have any available units?
8820 SAUNDERS LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 8820 SAUNDERS LN have?
Some of 8820 SAUNDERS LN's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8820 SAUNDERS LN currently offering any rent specials?
8820 SAUNDERS LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8820 SAUNDERS LN pet-friendly?
No, 8820 SAUNDERS LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac.
Does 8820 SAUNDERS LN offer parking?
Yes, 8820 SAUNDERS LN offers parking.
Does 8820 SAUNDERS LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8820 SAUNDERS LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8820 SAUNDERS LN have a pool?
No, 8820 SAUNDERS LN does not have a pool.
Does 8820 SAUNDERS LN have accessible units?
No, 8820 SAUNDERS LN does not have accessible units.
Does 8820 SAUNDERS LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 8820 SAUNDERS LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8820 SAUNDERS LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 8820 SAUNDERS LN does not have units with air conditioning.
