8815 Tuckerman Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 08/15/19 6BR/3.5BA Single Family Home - Property Id: 137841



This beautiful 6 Bedroom, 3 1/2 bath home is located in the highly sought after Winston Churchill High School district. The kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a beautiful skylight, an eat-in kitchen, and a bay window; freshly painted. The home also boasts 2 wood-burning fireplaces, and a mulit-level patio. New roof, new siding. Multi-year lease preferred

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/137841p

Property Id 137841



(RLNE5026962)