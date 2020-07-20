All apartments in Potomac
Home
/
Potomac, MD
/
8815 Tuckerman Ln
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:01 AM

8815 Tuckerman Ln

8815 Tuckerman Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8815 Tuckerman Lane, Potomac, MD 20854

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Available 08/15/19 6BR/3.5BA Single Family Home - Property Id: 137841

This beautiful 6 Bedroom, 3 1/2 bath home is located in the highly sought after Winston Churchill High School district. The kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a beautiful skylight, an eat-in kitchen, and a bay window; freshly painted. The home also boasts 2 wood-burning fireplaces, and a mulit-level patio. New roof, new siding. Multi-year lease preferred
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8815 Tuckerman Ln have any available units?
8815 Tuckerman Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 8815 Tuckerman Ln have?
Some of 8815 Tuckerman Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8815 Tuckerman Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8815 Tuckerman Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8815 Tuckerman Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 8815 Tuckerman Ln is pet friendly.
Does 8815 Tuckerman Ln offer parking?
No, 8815 Tuckerman Ln does not offer parking.
Does 8815 Tuckerman Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8815 Tuckerman Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8815 Tuckerman Ln have a pool?
No, 8815 Tuckerman Ln does not have a pool.
Does 8815 Tuckerman Ln have accessible units?
No, 8815 Tuckerman Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8815 Tuckerman Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8815 Tuckerman Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 8815 Tuckerman Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 8815 Tuckerman Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
