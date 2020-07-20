Rent Calculator
Home
/
Potomac, MD
/
8722 POSTOAK ROAD
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:05 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8722 POSTOAK ROAD
8722 Postoak Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8722 Postoak Road, Potomac, MD 20854
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Terrific 2 level home with 5br and 3 bath. Updated large kitchen, Large deck. Terrific location. extended driveway. Corner lot. call with questions.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8722 POSTOAK ROAD have any available units?
8722 POSTOAK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Potomac, MD
.
What amenities does 8722 POSTOAK ROAD have?
Some of 8722 POSTOAK ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8722 POSTOAK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
8722 POSTOAK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8722 POSTOAK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 8722 POSTOAK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Potomac
.
Does 8722 POSTOAK ROAD offer parking?
No, 8722 POSTOAK ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 8722 POSTOAK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8722 POSTOAK ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8722 POSTOAK ROAD have a pool?
No, 8722 POSTOAK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 8722 POSTOAK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 8722 POSTOAK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 8722 POSTOAK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8722 POSTOAK ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 8722 POSTOAK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8722 POSTOAK ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
