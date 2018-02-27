8701 FOX HILLS TRL

Amenities

Fully updated home Fox Hills of Potomac! Stunning top-to-bottom renovation in this gorgeous home on a Corner lot This home is the largest model in the community, welcomes guests with a circular driveway, front porch and walkway. Updates include: Windows, hardwood floors, custom paint, HVAC 2015, built-ins, new hardware, recess lights, crown molding and baseboard, complete kitchen renovation including floor plan, granite counter-tops, cabinets, stainless steel appliances. Updated systems, added insulation and windows make this home super energy efficient. Full basement, completely renovated with high-end updates including remodeled full bath, large recreation space and a bonus room/den. Spacious private backyard with patio hardscaping which can be enclosed. Churchill schools, close to commuting options, restaurants, recreation options and shopping!