Potomac, MD
8701 FOX HILLS TRL
Last updated August 25 2019 at 3:19 AM

8701 FOX HILLS TRL

8701 Fox Hills Trail · No Longer Available
Location

8701 Fox Hills Trail, Potomac, MD 20854

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Fully updated home Fox Hills of Potomac! Stunning top-to-bottom renovation in this gorgeous home on a Corner lot This home is the largest model in the community, welcomes guests with a circular driveway, front porch and walkway. Updates include: Windows, hardwood floors, custom paint, HVAC 2015, built-ins, new hardware, recess lights, crown molding and baseboard, complete kitchen renovation including floor plan, granite counter-tops, cabinets, stainless steel appliances. Updated systems, added insulation and windows make this home super energy efficient. Full basement, completely renovated with high-end updates including remodeled full bath, large recreation space and a bonus room/den. Spacious private backyard with patio hardscaping which can be enclosed. Churchill schools, close to commuting options, restaurants, recreation options and shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

