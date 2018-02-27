8118 INVERNESS RIDGE ROAD

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Bright and spacious TH in Inverses Forest. lots of upgrades in last several years: all new hardwood floor, renovated bathrooms, recess lights in living area, crown molding and fresh paint for the add on beauty. Fourth bedroom in walk out basement with private full bath. Large fenced backyard for gardening and entertainment. Convenient location: walking distance to Bells mill ES and Cabin John MS, three minutes driving to Westfield mall, Cabin John park and ice arena. Bus stop is close by.