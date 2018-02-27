All apartments in Potomac
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

7924 STABLE WAY

7924 Stable Way · No Longer Available
Location

7924 Stable Way, Potomac, MD 20854

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
A private, furnished end unit town home in a wooded socially distant setting! Warm, inviting, and FURNISHED, this 1/BR, 1/BA home has a lot of space and storage. Main Level has hardwood floors, 1/BR, and 1/BA. The Lower Level has hardwood floors and a bright DR/LR combination space leading to a light-filled kitchen. Kitchen has marble counters, white lighted cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. This town home comes furnished with all you'll need to make this your home away from home. Modern conveniences include --linens, towels, pots and pans, coffee maker, china, cutlery, mixer, cleaning materials, dehumidifier, floor fan, and vacuum cleaner. Stacked W/D. A perfect retreat or a pied-a-terre, with more than enough space to live quietly. Close to Great Falls Park, C&O Canal, bike trails, 495 beltway, shopping,, restaurants, and easy access to 495. Montgomery County Covid-19 protocols and directives are observed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7924 STABLE WAY have any available units?
7924 STABLE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 7924 STABLE WAY have?
Some of 7924 STABLE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7924 STABLE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
7924 STABLE WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7924 STABLE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 7924 STABLE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac.
Does 7924 STABLE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 7924 STABLE WAY does offer parking.
Does 7924 STABLE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7924 STABLE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7924 STABLE WAY have a pool?
No, 7924 STABLE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 7924 STABLE WAY have accessible units?
No, 7924 STABLE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 7924 STABLE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7924 STABLE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 7924 STABLE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 7924 STABLE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
