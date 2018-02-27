7924 STABLE WAY

Amenities

A private, furnished end unit town home in a wooded socially distant setting! Warm, inviting, and FURNISHED, this 1/BR, 1/BA home has a lot of space and storage. Main Level has hardwood floors, 1/BR, and 1/BA. The Lower Level has hardwood floors and a bright DR/LR combination space leading to a light-filled kitchen. Kitchen has marble counters, white lighted cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. This town home comes furnished with all you'll need to make this your home away from home. Modern conveniences include --linens, towels, pots and pans, coffee maker, china, cutlery, mixer, cleaning materials, dehumidifier, floor fan, and vacuum cleaner. Stacked W/D. A perfect retreat or a pied-a-terre, with more than enough space to live quietly. Close to Great Falls Park, C&O Canal, bike trails, 495 beltway, shopping,, restaurants, and easy access to 495. Montgomery County Covid-19 protocols and directives are observed.