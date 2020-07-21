All apartments in Potomac
7815 STABLE WAY

Location

7815 Stable Way, Potomac, MD 20854

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
Wonderful River Falls offering with 9' ceilings and a terrific move-in ready, open floor plan. Low maintenance all brick exterior with fenced backyard, brick patio. Dramatic two story entry w/sweeping stair case. Formal living and dining rooms plus a first floor library w/built-ins and an open kitchen/family room! Big Master Suite with great walk-in closets. Three secondary bedrooms plus a nursery/hobby room. Fully finished lower level w/full bath w/steam shower (!!), rec room with wet bar and exercise room. Whole house generator is a huge plus!! Easy access to the C&O Canal, the Potomac River and Billy Goat Trail. Whitman schools! Quick possession possible!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

