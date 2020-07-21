7815 STABLE WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym

Wonderful River Falls offering with 9' ceilings and a terrific move-in ready, open floor plan. Low maintenance all brick exterior with fenced backyard, brick patio. Dramatic two story entry w/sweeping stair case. Formal living and dining rooms plus a first floor library w/built-ins and an open kitchen/family room! Big Master Suite with great walk-in closets. Three secondary bedrooms plus a nursery/hobby room. Fully finished lower level w/full bath w/steam shower (!!), rec room with wet bar and exercise room. Whole house generator is a huge plus!! Easy access to the C&O Canal, the Potomac River and Billy Goat Trail. Whitman schools! Quick possession possible!