Partially Furnished Basement Studio in Bethesda / All Utilities Included - Nice - Fully equipped basement apartment in Bethesda with easy access to I-495, parks and trails. Kitchenette with breakfast bar. Full bath with updated shower. Separate entrance. Space for one car, All Utilities Included, close to Bus Line. Short Term 6months or 12 month terms available. LTD Access to W&D. - call for details.



No Pets Allowed



