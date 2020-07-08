7701 BARNUM ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground garage

**VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE. CONTACT AGENTS FOR VIDEO TOUR** Located on a picturesque street in Bethesda, 7701 Barnum offers spacious living as a two story foyer leads into the stunning home. A master bedroom suite for the magazine with an en-suite luxurious bath featuring dual vanities, standing shower, and tub and two large walk-in closets. Kitchen includes ample cabinet space, counter prep space, and stainless steel appliances. Open concept w/ family room by the kitchen, a sunroom that can serve as a playroom, office, dining area, and more. Enjoy dining al fresco on the stunning patio and enjoy the lush greenery on the swing set! Head down to the basement to find a large rec room, full bathroom, storage room, laundry room. 2 car garage. Outstanding location makes commuting a breeze with 495 nearby. Large yard with playground equipment. Available July 1st. Pets considered on a case by case basis.