All apartments in Potomac
Find more places like 7701 BARNUM ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Potomac, MD
/
7701 BARNUM ROAD
Last updated June 4 2020 at 2:00 PM

7701 BARNUM ROAD

7701 Barnum Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Potomac
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7701 Barnum Road, Potomac, MD 20817

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
**VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE. CONTACT AGENTS FOR VIDEO TOUR** Located on a picturesque street in Bethesda, 7701 Barnum offers spacious living as a two story foyer leads into the stunning home. A master bedroom suite for the magazine with an en-suite luxurious bath featuring dual vanities, standing shower, and tub and two large walk-in closets. Kitchen includes ample cabinet space, counter prep space, and stainless steel appliances. Open concept w/ family room by the kitchen, a sunroom that can serve as a playroom, office, dining area, and more. Enjoy dining al fresco on the stunning patio and enjoy the lush greenery on the swing set! Head down to the basement to find a large rec room, full bathroom, storage room, laundry room. 2 car garage. Outstanding location makes commuting a breeze with 495 nearby. Large yard with playground equipment. Available July 1st. Pets considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7701 BARNUM ROAD have any available units?
7701 BARNUM ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 7701 BARNUM ROAD have?
Some of 7701 BARNUM ROAD's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7701 BARNUM ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
7701 BARNUM ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7701 BARNUM ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 7701 BARNUM ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 7701 BARNUM ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 7701 BARNUM ROAD offers parking.
Does 7701 BARNUM ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7701 BARNUM ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7701 BARNUM ROAD have a pool?
No, 7701 BARNUM ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 7701 BARNUM ROAD have accessible units?
No, 7701 BARNUM ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 7701 BARNUM ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 7701 BARNUM ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7701 BARNUM ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7701 BARNUM ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Move Cross Country
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Perry
12430 Park Potomac Ave
Potomac, MD 20854

Similar Pages

Potomac 1 BedroomsPotomac 2 Bedrooms
Potomac Apartments with BalconyPotomac Apartments with Parking
Potomac Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MD
Montgomery Village, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VAClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VAFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDChevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia