7611 HEATHERTON LANE

SPARKLING townhome 3 bedroom 3.5 baths with NEW KITCHEN, NEW PAINTS, new hardwood floors and new carpets, all bathrooms beautifully renovated, beautiful granite counter-top, cherry cabnites and shinny ceramic tiles in kitchen, bay window, finished walk-out basement with bright sunlight, full bath, stylish new laminate floor and fireplace, enjoy the summer on the private deck or patio facing open space, great size and location! Feeds into Churchill High School, Hoover Middle and Beverly Farms Elementary. The community known for its location, surrounded by trees, with pool facilities, tennis courts, walking paths, and close proximity to Cabin John Shopping Center. Walk and Shop at boutiques, Dine at the many restaurants, minutes to Montgomery Mall, parks, 495/270. No pets, no smoking, 2 years lease minimum. Available immediately.