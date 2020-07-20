All apartments in Potomac
Last updated July 12 2019 at 3:25 AM

7611 HEATHERTON LANE

7611 Heatherton Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7611 Heatherton Lane, Potomac, MD 20854

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
SPARKLING townhome 3 bedroom 3.5 baths with NEW KITCHEN, NEW PAINTS, new hardwood floors and new carpets, all bathrooms beautifully renovated, beautiful granite counter-top, cherry cabnites and shinny ceramic tiles in kitchen, bay window, finished walk-out basement with bright sunlight, full bath, stylish new laminate floor and fireplace, enjoy the summer on the private deck or patio facing open space, great size and location! Feeds into Churchill High School, Hoover Middle and Beverly Farms Elementary. The community known for its location, surrounded by trees, with pool facilities, tennis courts, walking paths, and close proximity to Cabin John Shopping Center. Walk and Shop at boutiques, Dine at the many restaurants, minutes to Montgomery Mall, parks, 495/270. No pets, no smoking, 2 years lease minimum. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7611 HEATHERTON LANE have any available units?
7611 HEATHERTON LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 7611 HEATHERTON LANE have?
Some of 7611 HEATHERTON LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7611 HEATHERTON LANE currently offering any rent specials?
7611 HEATHERTON LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7611 HEATHERTON LANE pet-friendly?
No, 7611 HEATHERTON LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac.
Does 7611 HEATHERTON LANE offer parking?
No, 7611 HEATHERTON LANE does not offer parking.
Does 7611 HEATHERTON LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7611 HEATHERTON LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7611 HEATHERTON LANE have a pool?
Yes, 7611 HEATHERTON LANE has a pool.
Does 7611 HEATHERTON LANE have accessible units?
No, 7611 HEATHERTON LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 7611 HEATHERTON LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7611 HEATHERTON LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7611 HEATHERTON LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7611 HEATHERTON LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
