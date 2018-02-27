7563 SPRING LAKE DRIVE, UNIT D1

Top floor condo with utilities included, - Top floor condo with all utilities included, front side has huge covered patio, backs to wooded areas and master bedroom balcony. Bathrooms and kitchen have been updated.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
