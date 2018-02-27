7537 Spring Lake Dr APT C2

Amenities

One bedroom Condo for lease in Bethesda Spring Lake Community Walking distance to: Montgomery Mall Cabin John Park Metro bus station Easy access to I-270 & I-495 Amenities: Swimming Pool Tennis Court 2 parking passes Laundry in building (card access) Verizon Fios Front and rear balcony Air conditioning Central heat New energy-efficient floor to ceiling windows Free community carwash Community garden Pet-friendly neighborhood.



- 1bd 1ba

- 2nd-floor unit

- Water, sewer, trash included in rent

- Two off-street parking passes

- Pets welcome on case by case basis

- Available now!



