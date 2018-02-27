All apartments in Potomac
12265 GREENLEAF
Last updated August 26 2019 at 3:08 AM

12265 GREENLEAF

12265 Greenleaf Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12265 Greenleaf Avenue, Potomac, MD 20854

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
FOUR LARGE BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS!!! Three full levels of finished space. Freshly painted. Updated, clean condition, lovely location and community. Water included in rent. Call us to see this home! does not back to 270.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12265 GREENLEAF have any available units?
12265 GREENLEAF doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 12265 GREENLEAF have?
Some of 12265 GREENLEAF's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12265 GREENLEAF currently offering any rent specials?
12265 GREENLEAF is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12265 GREENLEAF pet-friendly?
No, 12265 GREENLEAF is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac.
Does 12265 GREENLEAF offer parking?
No, 12265 GREENLEAF does not offer parking.
Does 12265 GREENLEAF have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12265 GREENLEAF offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12265 GREENLEAF have a pool?
No, 12265 GREENLEAF does not have a pool.
Does 12265 GREENLEAF have accessible units?
No, 12265 GREENLEAF does not have accessible units.
Does 12265 GREENLEAF have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12265 GREENLEAF has units with dishwashers.
Does 12265 GREENLEAF have units with air conditioning?
No, 12265 GREENLEAF does not have units with air conditioning.
