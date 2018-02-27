12265 GREENLEAF

FOUR LARGE BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS!!! Three full levels of finished space. Freshly painted. Updated, clean condition, lovely location and community. Water included in rent. Call us to see this home! does not back to 270.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
