Amenities

granite counters carport recently renovated pool fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool

The Best of Regency Estates! Fabulous 5 Beds 2.5 Baths, with updated bathrooms and white kitchen with granite and large area for dining and entertaining. Walk-out Lower Level carpeted Family room w/ fireplace. Huge Fenced backyard, carport & paved driveway for three cars! Walk across street to Regency Estates Swim Club! Steps to Cabin John Mall , Starbx, Shake Shack, CVS, boutiques, retaurants & more! Walk to neighborhood schools, public & private! 24 Hr. notice for showings please.