Potomac, MD
11514 SEVEN LOCKS ROAD
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:33 PM

11514 SEVEN LOCKS ROAD

11514 Seven Locks Road · (703) 448-0485
Location

11514 Seven Locks Road, Potomac, MD 20854

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

6 Bed · 4 Bath · 2394 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Outstanding single family home featuring 6-bedrooms, 3.5 baths, family room with fireplace, and an extra bedroom with a full bath, beautifully renovated kitchen w/SS appliances, dining room, laundry room right outside the kitchen, fully enclosed backyard for your privacy, driveway and carport by the side of the house. This home is situated in a prime location: blocks from schools, shopping and restaurants. Public transportation is just two blocks from the home and easy and close access to the beltway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11514 SEVEN LOCKS ROAD have any available units?
11514 SEVEN LOCKS ROAD has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11514 SEVEN LOCKS ROAD have?
Some of 11514 SEVEN LOCKS ROAD's amenities include on-site laundry, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11514 SEVEN LOCKS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
11514 SEVEN LOCKS ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11514 SEVEN LOCKS ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 11514 SEVEN LOCKS ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac.
Does 11514 SEVEN LOCKS ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 11514 SEVEN LOCKS ROAD does offer parking.
Does 11514 SEVEN LOCKS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11514 SEVEN LOCKS ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11514 SEVEN LOCKS ROAD have a pool?
No, 11514 SEVEN LOCKS ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 11514 SEVEN LOCKS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 11514 SEVEN LOCKS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 11514 SEVEN LOCKS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 11514 SEVEN LOCKS ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11514 SEVEN LOCKS ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 11514 SEVEN LOCKS ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
