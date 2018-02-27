11514 SEVEN LOCKS ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Outstanding single family home featuring 6-bedrooms, 3.5 baths, family room with fireplace, and an extra bedroom with a full bath, beautifully renovated kitchen w/SS appliances, dining room, laundry room right outside the kitchen, fully enclosed backyard for your privacy, driveway and carport by the side of the house. This home is situated in a prime location: blocks from schools, shopping and restaurants. Public transportation is just two blocks from the home and easy and close access to the beltway.