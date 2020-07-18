All apartments in Potomac
11124 POST HOUSE CT
11124 POST HOUSE CT

11124 Post House Court · No Longer Available
Location

11124 Post House Court, Potomac, MD 20854

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Fox Hills Colonial to rent! Located on a cul-de-sac, this 5 Bedroom home has space in all the right places! Great flow and easy for entertaining. Expanded Dining Room will seat a crowd! Family Room has Sunroom addition (3 season room) & a deck! Laundry room and mud room are just off the Kitchen! Garage is 1.5 cars (the DR was expanded into the space) TONS of storage! Fully finished Lower Lever w/work room, office. 1st & 2nd levels painted! Churchill District. TENANT OCCUPIED please call before showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

11124 POST HOUSE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
Some of 11124 POST HOUSE CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
No, 11124 POST HOUSE CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac.
Yes, 11124 POST HOUSE CT offers parking.
Yes, 11124 POST HOUSE CT offers units with in unit laundry.
No, 11124 POST HOUSE CT does not have a pool.
No, 11124 POST HOUSE CT does not have accessible units.
Yes, 11124 POST HOUSE CT has units with dishwashers.
No, 11124 POST HOUSE CT does not have units with air conditioning.
