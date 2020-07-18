11124 POST HOUSE CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Fox Hills Colonial to rent! Located on a cul-de-sac, this 5 Bedroom home has space in all the right places! Great flow and easy for entertaining. Expanded Dining Room will seat a crowd! Family Room has Sunroom addition (3 season room) & a deck! Laundry room and mud room are just off the Kitchen! Garage is 1.5 cars (the DR was expanded into the space) TONS of storage! Fully finished Lower Lever w/work room, office. 1st & 2nd levels painted! Churchill District. TENANT OCCUPIED please call before showing!