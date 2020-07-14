17101 TITUS WAY

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated pool

Gorgeous colonial at end of cul-de-sac in heart of Poolesville, sits on 3/4 of an acre, huge deck with gazebo, updated kitchen with granite, open floor plan with kitchen opened up into family room, hardwoods, great home!!!! ** Dogs allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on our website under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.