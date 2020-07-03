44 Stone Park Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Stunning 4 Bedroom Townhome, located in Nottingham, MD. This end of group home has so much to offer! Brand new wood flooring all throughout the unit, gourmet kitchen with brand new appliances, new cabinets and granite countertops. 2 updated full bathrooms, laundry area located in the basement with full size washer and dryer fenced in yard, great for outdoor activities and entertainment Closely located to great restaurants, shopping centers, public parks and more! Easy access to I-695 and I-95. Don't wait and call is now to set an appointment to view this home!



*Vouchers are accepted.

*Income restrictions apply

*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over

*$25 Application fee for all occupants 18 years old and over

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

*January 1, 2020 Move in!



*This home is being offered by CR of Maryland in partnership with Baltimore County*