All apartments in Perry Hall
Find more places like 44 Stone Park Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Perry Hall, MD
/
44 Stone Park Pl
Last updated January 14 2020 at 8:44 AM

44 Stone Park Pl

44 Stone Park Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Perry Hall
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

44 Stone Park Place, Perry Hall, MD 21236

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Stunning 4 Bedroom Townhome, located in Nottingham, MD. This end of group home has so much to offer! Brand new wood flooring all throughout the unit, gourmet kitchen with brand new appliances, new cabinets and granite countertops. 2 updated full bathrooms, laundry area located in the basement with full size washer and dryer fenced in yard, great for outdoor activities and entertainment Closely located to great restaurants, shopping centers, public parks and more! Easy access to I-695 and I-95. Don't wait and call is now to set an appointment to view this home!

*Vouchers are accepted.
*Income restrictions apply
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*$25 Application fee for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit
*January 1, 2020 Move in!

*This home is being offered by CR of Maryland in partnership with Baltimore County*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 Stone Park Pl have any available units?
44 Stone Park Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Perry Hall, MD.
How much is rent in Perry Hall, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Perry Hall Rent Report.
What amenities does 44 Stone Park Pl have?
Some of 44 Stone Park Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44 Stone Park Pl currently offering any rent specials?
44 Stone Park Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 Stone Park Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 44 Stone Park Pl is pet friendly.
Does 44 Stone Park Pl offer parking?
No, 44 Stone Park Pl does not offer parking.
Does 44 Stone Park Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44 Stone Park Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 Stone Park Pl have a pool?
No, 44 Stone Park Pl does not have a pool.
Does 44 Stone Park Pl have accessible units?
No, 44 Stone Park Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 44 Stone Park Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44 Stone Park Pl has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Southfield Apartments
4335 Bedrock Cir
Perry Hall, MD 21236
Olde Forge
1 Olde Forge Ln
Perry Hall, MD 21236
Spring Hill Apartments And Townhomes
11 Springtowne Cir
Perry Hall, MD 21234
Chapel Valley Townhomes
8 Chapel Towne Cir
Perry Hall, MD 21128
Hallfield Apartments
1 Waldmann Mill Court
Perry Hall, MD 21236
Chapel Manor
4217 Chapel Rd
Perry Hall, MD 21236
Cub Hill Apartments
11 Spring Towne Cir
Perry Hall, MD 21234

Similar Pages

Perry Hall 1 BedroomsPerry Hall 2 Bedrooms
Perry Hall Apartments with BalconyPerry Hall Apartments with Parking
Perry Hall Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Odenton, MDDundalk, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDRandallstown, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MD
Landover, MDReisterstown, MDEdgewood, MDGreenbelt, MDElkridge, MDAberdeen, MDAdelphi, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College