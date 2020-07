Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Center.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors oven walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse courtyard elevator gym parking pool garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage business center car charging conference room fire pit game room internet cafe lobby media room pool table yoga

Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Centre is an apartment community with upscale apartment finishes and exquisite amenity spaces you won't find anywhere else. Vibrant, urban and just minutes from historic downtown Annapolis, Crosswinds is redefining traditional luxury living. The best shopping, dining and entertainment, a happening social life, elegantly styled apartments--you'll find it all right here. With easy access to Baltimore and DC, there's never been a more convenient place to call home.The design for Crosswinds was done by award-winning interior designer Patrick Sutton. It has its roots in its location, Annapolis, Maryland, and can be described as classic and timeless with a dash of elegance and innovation.