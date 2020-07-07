All apartments in Parole
Find more places like 625 Admiral Drive #407.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parole, MD
/
625 Admiral Drive #407
Last updated April 19 2020 at 11:56 AM

625 Admiral Drive #407

625 Admiral Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Parole
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

625 Admiral Drive, Parole, MD 21401

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
tennis court
625 Admiral Drive #407 Available 05/08/20 Admiral Reach's LOFT UNIT. Open Concept unit. - 625 ADMIRALS REACH -#407

Large and spacious Admirals Reaches 2BR and 2BA corner end unit with bonus LOFT. Large great room with cathedral ceilings, gas fireplace, breakfast bar and a large outdoor deck. Washer/ Dryer mud room with tons of storage and shelf space. Open Concept Kitchen. Secure Building with key and key pad access. Great community amenities which has fitness center, pool and tennis courts. Gas Heat and water. Centrally located for easy access to Route 50 or downtown and must see price.

Pets considered case by case, add $25.00 per month for pet rent.

For more pictures, information or to request a showing please contact:

Benjamin Mueller
Innovative Properties
410-268-8400

For more property listings please check out www.innovativeproperties.biz

(RLNE4425431)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 Admiral Drive #407 have any available units?
625 Admiral Drive #407 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parole, MD.
What amenities does 625 Admiral Drive #407 have?
Some of 625 Admiral Drive #407's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 Admiral Drive #407 currently offering any rent specials?
625 Admiral Drive #407 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 Admiral Drive #407 pet-friendly?
Yes, 625 Admiral Drive #407 is pet friendly.
Does 625 Admiral Drive #407 offer parking?
No, 625 Admiral Drive #407 does not offer parking.
Does 625 Admiral Drive #407 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 625 Admiral Drive #407 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 Admiral Drive #407 have a pool?
Yes, 625 Admiral Drive #407 has a pool.
Does 625 Admiral Drive #407 have accessible units?
No, 625 Admiral Drive #407 does not have accessible units.
Does 625 Admiral Drive #407 have units with dishwashers?
No, 625 Admiral Drive #407 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 625 Admiral Drive #407 have units with air conditioning?
No, 625 Admiral Drive #407 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Center
1903 Towne Centre Boulevard
Parole, MD 21401

Similar Pages

Parole 1 BedroomsParole 2 Bedrooms
Parole Accessible ApartmentsParole Apartments with Balcony
Parole Apartments with GymAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MD
Odenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDRossville, MDBrooklyn Park, MDJessup, MDSavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDJoppatowne, MD
Silver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDLanham, MDLake Arbor, MDMarlboro Village, MDMarlton, MDCheverly, MDPeppermill Village, MDNorth Laurel, MDBrentwood, MDGambrills, MDFulton, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityCommunity College of Baltimore County
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University