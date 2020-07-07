Amenities

625 Admiral Drive #407 Available 05/08/20 Admiral Reach's LOFT UNIT. Open Concept unit. - 625 ADMIRALS REACH -#407



Large and spacious Admirals Reaches 2BR and 2BA corner end unit with bonus LOFT. Large great room with cathedral ceilings, gas fireplace, breakfast bar and a large outdoor deck. Washer/ Dryer mud room with tons of storage and shelf space. Open Concept Kitchen. Secure Building with key and key pad access. Great community amenities which has fitness center, pool and tennis courts. Gas Heat and water. Centrally located for easy access to Route 50 or downtown and must see price.



Pets considered case by case, add $25.00 per month for pet rent.



For more pictures, information or to request a showing please contact:



Benjamin Mueller

Innovative Properties

410-268-8400



For more property listings please check out www.innovativeproperties.biz



