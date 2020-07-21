623 CAPTAIN JOHN BRICE WAY

Amenities

Available August 9th. Very nice townhouse in great location, close to USNA. Hardwood floors, interior designer paint colors, gas fireplace in living room, kitchen w/ granite countertops & stainless steel appliances, finished basement, deck, master BR w/ full master bath & walk-in closet. Minimum income required is $87,000/yr or BAH to cover rent if military, Minimum TransUnion FICO score required is 600. Currently occupied, tenants are in the process of moving out. Pictures are from most recent vacancy. Shown by appointment only.