Last updated July 26 2019 at 3:20 AM

623 CAPTAIN JOHN BRICE WAY

623 Captain John Brice Way · No Longer Available
Location

623 Captain John Brice Way, Parole, MD 21401

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available August 9th. Very nice townhouse in great location, close to USNA. Hardwood floors, interior designer paint colors, gas fireplace in living room, kitchen w/ granite countertops & stainless steel appliances, finished basement, deck, master BR w/ full master bath & walk-in closet. Minimum income required is $87,000/yr or BAH to cover rent if military, Minimum TransUnion FICO score required is 600. Currently occupied, tenants are in the process of moving out. Pictures are from most recent vacancy. Shown by appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 623 CAPTAIN JOHN BRICE WAY have any available units?
623 CAPTAIN JOHN BRICE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parole, MD.
What amenities does 623 CAPTAIN JOHN BRICE WAY have?
Some of 623 CAPTAIN JOHN BRICE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 623 CAPTAIN JOHN BRICE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
623 CAPTAIN JOHN BRICE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 623 CAPTAIN JOHN BRICE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 623 CAPTAIN JOHN BRICE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parole.
Does 623 CAPTAIN JOHN BRICE WAY offer parking?
No, 623 CAPTAIN JOHN BRICE WAY does not offer parking.
Does 623 CAPTAIN JOHN BRICE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 623 CAPTAIN JOHN BRICE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 623 CAPTAIN JOHN BRICE WAY have a pool?
No, 623 CAPTAIN JOHN BRICE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 623 CAPTAIN JOHN BRICE WAY have accessible units?
No, 623 CAPTAIN JOHN BRICE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 623 CAPTAIN JOHN BRICE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 623 CAPTAIN JOHN BRICE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 623 CAPTAIN JOHN BRICE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 623 CAPTAIN JOHN BRICE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
