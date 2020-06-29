All apartments in Parole
Parole, MD
602 SAMUELS WAY
602 SAMUELS WAY

602 Samuels Way · No Longer Available
Location

602 Samuels Way, Parole, MD 21401

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Stunning 3 BR/3.5 BA remodeled townhome located in a small enclave of only 4 townhouse in sought after Windgate. Gourmet kitchen with granite and stainless appliances, hardwoods on the main level, freshly painted, deck off the main level for entertaining and grilling. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Full walk-out lower level is great for Family Room/Rec Room, Full Bath, plenty of storage and laundry room. Great location - convenient to major highways, shopping and downtown Annapolis.This property is managed by Champion Property Management - applicants must fill out permission to run credit and application for lease(attached disclosures): $50 per person 18 or older and need permission to run credit for each and application. Should be made payable to Champion and can be mailed or they can drop it to Connie Giddings Champion Property Management 410-975-3024815 Ritchie Highway, Suite 126Severna Park, Md. 21146

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 SAMUELS WAY have any available units?
602 SAMUELS WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parole, MD.
What amenities does 602 SAMUELS WAY have?
Some of 602 SAMUELS WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 602 SAMUELS WAY currently offering any rent specials?
602 SAMUELS WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 SAMUELS WAY pet-friendly?
No, 602 SAMUELS WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parole.
Does 602 SAMUELS WAY offer parking?
Yes, 602 SAMUELS WAY offers parking.
Does 602 SAMUELS WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 602 SAMUELS WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 SAMUELS WAY have a pool?
No, 602 SAMUELS WAY does not have a pool.
Does 602 SAMUELS WAY have accessible units?
No, 602 SAMUELS WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 602 SAMUELS WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 602 SAMUELS WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 602 SAMUELS WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 602 SAMUELS WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
