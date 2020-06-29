602 SAMUELS WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Stunning 3 BR/3.5 BA remodeled townhome located in a small enclave of only 4 townhouse in sought after Windgate. Gourmet kitchen with granite and stainless appliances, hardwoods on the main level, freshly painted, deck off the main level for entertaining and grilling. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Full walk-out lower level is great for Family Room/Rec Room, Full Bath, plenty of storage and laundry room. Great location - convenient to major highways, shopping and downtown Annapolis.This property is managed by Champion Property Management - applicants must fill out permission to run credit and application for lease(attached disclosures): $50 per person 18 or older and need permission to run credit for each and application. Should be made payable to Champion and can be mailed or they can drop it to Connie Giddings Champion Property Management 410-975-3024815 Ritchie Highway, Suite 126Severna Park, Md. 21146