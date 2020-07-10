All apartments in Parole
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

2829 PENNYPOND LN

2829 Pennypond Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2829 Pennypond Lane, Parole, MD 21401

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
If two bedroom is what you need. This is it. Shows well. Hardwood floor on main level. Fireplace. Sliding door to deck facing trees.Open floor plan.Super bath in master bedroom. Walk in closet. Private bath for second bedroom. Walk out basement. move in before holiday.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

