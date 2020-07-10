If two bedroom is what you need. This is it. Shows well. Hardwood floor on main level. Fireplace. Sliding door to deck facing trees.Open floor plan.Super bath in master bedroom. Walk in closet. Private bath for second bedroom. Walk out basement. move in before holiday.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2829 PENNYPOND LN have any available units?
2829 PENNYPOND LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parole, MD.
What amenities does 2829 PENNYPOND LN have?
Some of 2829 PENNYPOND LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2829 PENNYPOND LN currently offering any rent specials?
2829 PENNYPOND LN is not currently offering any rent specials.