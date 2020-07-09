214 ZINFANDEL LANE

Amenities

Welcome to "The Vineyards of Annapolis". A Spacious Luxury Town Home nestled in the woods and off the beaten path but close to shopping and all things Annapolis. This home is loaded with upgrades and designer features. Nothing was overlooked. A gated community is host to this 3 level home showcasing 10 ft ceilings, custom cabinets, granite, stainless steel Viking appliances, hardwood floors and an open floor plan plus a two car garage. The Master Suite has a built-in bar with sink and a loft above. Enjoy your morning coffee on the deck surrounded by a peaceful wooded view. Another deck off of the main living level can host a quiet second retreat. The lower level, which has access from the garage has a wonderful finished basement with a full bath and a walk-out to a private patio. Off of Riva Road with easy access to 50.