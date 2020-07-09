All apartments in Parole
214 ZINFANDEL LANE

214 Zinfandel Lane · No Longer Available
Location

214 Zinfandel Lane, Parole, MD 21401

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to "The Vineyards of Annapolis". A Spacious Luxury Town Home nestled in the woods and off the beaten path but close to shopping and all things Annapolis. This home is loaded with upgrades and designer features. Nothing was overlooked. A gated community is host to this 3 level home showcasing 10 ft ceilings, custom cabinets, granite, stainless steel Viking appliances, hardwood floors and an open floor plan plus a two car garage. The Master Suite has a built-in bar with sink and a loft above. Enjoy your morning coffee on the deck surrounded by a peaceful wooded view. Another deck off of the main living level can host a quiet second retreat. The lower level, which has access from the garage has a wonderful finished basement with a full bath and a walk-out to a private patio. Off of Riva Road with easy access to 50.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 ZINFANDEL LANE have any available units?
214 ZINFANDEL LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parole, MD.
What amenities does 214 ZINFANDEL LANE have?
Some of 214 ZINFANDEL LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 ZINFANDEL LANE currently offering any rent specials?
214 ZINFANDEL LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 ZINFANDEL LANE pet-friendly?
No, 214 ZINFANDEL LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parole.
Does 214 ZINFANDEL LANE offer parking?
Yes, 214 ZINFANDEL LANE offers parking.
Does 214 ZINFANDEL LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 214 ZINFANDEL LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 ZINFANDEL LANE have a pool?
No, 214 ZINFANDEL LANE does not have a pool.
Does 214 ZINFANDEL LANE have accessible units?
No, 214 ZINFANDEL LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 214 ZINFANDEL LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 214 ZINFANDEL LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 214 ZINFANDEL LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 214 ZINFANDEL LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

