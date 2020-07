Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly fireplace some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

1st floor level condo unit with private patio backing to walking paths and wooded area. Large open concept. Gas fireplace in living area, eat-in kitchen or sitting area off of kitchen. Large master suite with custom closet, large jetted tub and double sink. Second bedroom on other side of condo with full hall bath. Pets considered case by case. NO CATS! Water included in rent!