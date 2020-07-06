All apartments in Parole
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:49 AM

2000 PHILLIPS TER #5

2000 Phillips Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2000 Phillips Terrace, Parole, MD 21401

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Windgate Condo Community is Close to all Major Routes, Downtown, Mall and Medical Center! One Flight of Stairs up and you will find yourself in this Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Condo. The Building is Secured and the condo is equipped with New Paint 2019, New Carpet 2019, HVAC and Hot Water heater Full Size Washer and Dryer, Gas FirePlace, Gas Cooking and a Small Balcony to Bring in some Fresh Air! Condo is Available 6/1/2020. Please go to Longandfoster.com to fill out application. Fee per aplicant $50Please call Corey McGrath to make appointments. (843)737-1102

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2000 PHILLIPS TER #5 have any available units?
2000 PHILLIPS TER #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parole, MD.
What amenities does 2000 PHILLIPS TER #5 have?
Some of 2000 PHILLIPS TER #5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2000 PHILLIPS TER #5 currently offering any rent specials?
2000 PHILLIPS TER #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 PHILLIPS TER #5 pet-friendly?
No, 2000 PHILLIPS TER #5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parole.
Does 2000 PHILLIPS TER #5 offer parking?
Yes, 2000 PHILLIPS TER #5 offers parking.
Does 2000 PHILLIPS TER #5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2000 PHILLIPS TER #5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 PHILLIPS TER #5 have a pool?
No, 2000 PHILLIPS TER #5 does not have a pool.
Does 2000 PHILLIPS TER #5 have accessible units?
No, 2000 PHILLIPS TER #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 PHILLIPS TER #5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2000 PHILLIPS TER #5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2000 PHILLIPS TER #5 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2000 PHILLIPS TER #5 has units with air conditioning.

