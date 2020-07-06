2000 PHILLIPS TER #5

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking air conditioning fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Windgate Condo Community is Close to all Major Routes, Downtown, Mall and Medical Center! One Flight of Stairs up and you will find yourself in this Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Condo. The Building is Secured and the condo is equipped with New Paint 2019, New Carpet 2019, HVAC and Hot Water heater Full Size Washer and Dryer, Gas FirePlace, Gas Cooking and a Small Balcony to Bring in some Fresh Air! Condo is Available 6/1/2020. Please go to Longandfoster.com to fill out application. Fee per aplicant $50Please call Corey McGrath to make appointments. (843)737-1102