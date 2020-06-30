All apartments in Parkville
Last updated February 15 2020 at 8:55 AM

8521 Willow Oak Rd

8521 Willow Oak Road · No Longer Available
Location

8521 Willow Oak Road, Parkville, MD 21234
Ridgeleigh

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
View this lovely home located in Parkville, MD. This unit offers a large living space and dining area with recently updated kitchen and inclusive of major appliances. It also includes hardwood flooring, washer and dryer, 2 updated bathrooms , central air and so much more. Few minutes from Towson and easy access to I-695, great restaurants, and shopping centers! Do not wait as this will not last! Call us now.

*Vouchers are accepted.
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

This unit is available for move in by November 15, 2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8521 Willow Oak Rd have any available units?
8521 Willow Oak Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkville, MD.
How much is rent in Parkville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parkville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8521 Willow Oak Rd have?
Some of 8521 Willow Oak Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8521 Willow Oak Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8521 Willow Oak Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8521 Willow Oak Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 8521 Willow Oak Rd is pet friendly.
Does 8521 Willow Oak Rd offer parking?
No, 8521 Willow Oak Rd does not offer parking.
Does 8521 Willow Oak Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8521 Willow Oak Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8521 Willow Oak Rd have a pool?
No, 8521 Willow Oak Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8521 Willow Oak Rd have accessible units?
No, 8521 Willow Oak Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8521 Willow Oak Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8521 Willow Oak Rd has units with dishwashers.

