8521 Willow Oak Rd

Amenities
View this lovely home located in Parkville, MD. This unit offers a large living space and dining area with recently updated kitchen and inclusive of major appliances. It also includes hardwood flooring, washer and dryer, 2 updated bathrooms , central air and so much more. Few minutes from Towson and easy access to I-695, great restaurants, and shopping centers! Do not wait as this will not last! Call us now.
*Vouchers are accepted.
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit
This unit is available for move in by November 15, 2019