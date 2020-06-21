All apartments in Parkville
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

8521 Kings Ridge Rd

8521 Kings Ridge Road · (443) 742-4655
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8521 Kings Ridge Road, Parkville, MD 21234

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8521 Kings Ridge Rd · Avail. now

$1,499

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1152 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
hot tub
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Townhome in Parkville! - Beautiful 3 bedroom brick townhome just off Perring Pwy in Parkville! Bright living area boasts gorgeous wood flooring throughout leading to a separate dining space perfect for entertaining. Modern kitchen comes fully-equipped with stainless steel appliances, ample storage, and access to a convenient rear yard with parking pad! Relaxing upper level bedrooms share a custom full bath with soaking tub and spa shower! Large finished basement has added living space plus a separate den, bonus ½ bath, and laundry area with full size washer/dryer included! Easy access to I-695 and only minutes from shopping and amenities!

Small pets welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renter’s insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com

(RLNE5821178)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8521 Kings Ridge Rd have any available units?
8521 Kings Ridge Rd has a unit available for $1,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Parkville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parkville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8521 Kings Ridge Rd have?
Some of 8521 Kings Ridge Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8521 Kings Ridge Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8521 Kings Ridge Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8521 Kings Ridge Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 8521 Kings Ridge Rd is pet friendly.
Does 8521 Kings Ridge Rd offer parking?
Yes, 8521 Kings Ridge Rd does offer parking.
Does 8521 Kings Ridge Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8521 Kings Ridge Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8521 Kings Ridge Rd have a pool?
No, 8521 Kings Ridge Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8521 Kings Ridge Rd have accessible units?
No, 8521 Kings Ridge Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8521 Kings Ridge Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8521 Kings Ridge Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
