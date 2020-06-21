8521 Kings Ridge Rd

Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Townhome in Parkville! - Beautiful 3 bedroom brick townhome just off Perring Pwy in Parkville! Bright living area boasts gorgeous wood flooring throughout leading to a separate dining space perfect for entertaining. Modern kitchen comes fully-equipped with stainless steel appliances, ample storage, and access to a convenient rear yard with parking pad! Relaxing upper level bedrooms share a custom full bath with soaking tub and spa shower! Large finished basement has added living space plus a separate den, bonus ½ bath, and laundry area with full size washer/dryer included! Easy access to I-695 and only minutes from shopping and amenities!
Small pets welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renter’s insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.
Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com
Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com
