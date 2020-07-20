7812 Hillsway Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come and view this renovated home located in Parkville, MD. End of group home and is equipped with stainless steel appliances and inclusive of washer and dryer, wood flooring though out the main living area, finished basement with full bathroom and a bedroom! Just few minutes from Towson and easy access to I-695 and I-83!



Call us now to set an appointment!



*Vouchers are accepted.

*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit