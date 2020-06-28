All apartments in Parkville
1707 PIN OAK ROAD
Last updated September 19 2019 at 7:46 PM

1707 PIN OAK ROAD

1707 Pin Oak Road · No Longer Available
Location

1707 Pin Oak Road, Parkville, MD 21234
Ridgeleigh

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
EXCELLENT RENTAL OPPORTUNITY IN RIDGELEIGH! END OF GROUP TOWNHOME WITH THREE BEDROOMS AND A FULL BATH ON THE UPPER LEVEL. LOWER LEVEL FAMILY ROOM WITH HALF BATH! FENCED REAR YARD! AVAILABLE 9/1/2019! DON'T WAIT, THIS ONE WONT LAST LONG!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1707 PIN OAK ROAD have any available units?
1707 PIN OAK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkville, MD.
How much is rent in Parkville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parkville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1707 PIN OAK ROAD have?
Some of 1707 PIN OAK ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1707 PIN OAK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1707 PIN OAK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1707 PIN OAK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1707 PIN OAK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parkville.
Does 1707 PIN OAK ROAD offer parking?
No, 1707 PIN OAK ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 1707 PIN OAK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1707 PIN OAK ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1707 PIN OAK ROAD have a pool?
No, 1707 PIN OAK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1707 PIN OAK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1707 PIN OAK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1707 PIN OAK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1707 PIN OAK ROAD has units with dishwashers.
