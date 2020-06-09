7109 Willowdale Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 2 bedroom brick townhome just off Rt 1 in Baltimore! Inviting interior boasts hardwood flooring, neutral paint, and a separate dining area perfect for entertaining! Modern kitchen comes well equipped and offers a breakfast bar, tile backsplash, and access to a large rear yard. Upstairs bedrooms also have gorgeous wood flooring and share a full bath with soaking tub/shower combination and vintage tile! Finished lower level features added living space, convenient bath, plus a built-in bar and entertainment center! Full size washer/dryer included!



Pets welcome with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com



