Overlea, MD
7109 Willowdale Ave
7109 Willowdale Ave

7109 Willowdale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7109 Willowdale Avenue, Overlea, MD 21206
Overlea

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 2 bedroom brick townhome just off Rt 1 in Baltimore! Inviting interior boasts hardwood flooring, neutral paint, and a separate dining area perfect for entertaining! Modern kitchen comes well equipped and offers a breakfast bar, tile backsplash, and access to a large rear yard. Upstairs bedrooms also have gorgeous wood flooring and share a full bath with soaking tub/shower combination and vintage tile! Finished lower level features added living space, convenient bath, plus a built-in bar and entertainment center! Full size washer/dryer included!

Pets welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com

(RLNE5805782)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7109 Willowdale Ave have any available units?
7109 Willowdale Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overlea, MD.
What amenities does 7109 Willowdale Ave have?
Some of 7109 Willowdale Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7109 Willowdale Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7109 Willowdale Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7109 Willowdale Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7109 Willowdale Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7109 Willowdale Ave offer parking?
No, 7109 Willowdale Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7109 Willowdale Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7109 Willowdale Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7109 Willowdale Ave have a pool?
No, 7109 Willowdale Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7109 Willowdale Ave have accessible units?
No, 7109 Willowdale Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7109 Willowdale Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7109 Willowdale Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 7109 Willowdale Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 7109 Willowdale Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

