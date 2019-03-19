4822 Kenwood Ave

Amenities

Updated 2 Bedroom EOG Townhome in Fullerton - 2 bedroom EOG townhome in Fullerton with easy access to Belair Rd and I695. Beautifully updated kitchen boasts granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a huge breakfast bar. This home offers hardwood floors throughout as well as a partially finished basement that provides a full bath, storage and washer/dryer. Fenced yard!



Pets welcome with additional deposit.



Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Price is for an 18 month lease. Please ask agent for other lease terms.



Call or text Michael at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 904.315.7117 or email mmackay@baymgmtgroup.com



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com



