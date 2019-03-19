All apartments in Overlea
Find more places like 4822 Kenwood Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overlea, MD
/
4822 Kenwood Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4822 Kenwood Ave

4822 Kenwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Overlea
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

4822 Kenwood Avenue, Overlea, MD 21206
Overlea

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated 2 Bedroom EOG Townhome in Fullerton - 2 bedroom EOG townhome in Fullerton with easy access to Belair Rd and I695. Beautifully updated kitchen boasts granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a huge breakfast bar. This home offers hardwood floors throughout as well as a partially finished basement that provides a full bath, storage and washer/dryer. Fenced yard!

Pets welcome with additional deposit.

Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Price is for an 18 month lease. Please ask agent for other lease terms.

Call or text Michael at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 904.315.7117 or email mmackay@baymgmtgroup.com

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com

(RLNE3514357)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4822 Kenwood Ave have any available units?
4822 Kenwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overlea, MD.
What amenities does 4822 Kenwood Ave have?
Some of 4822 Kenwood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4822 Kenwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4822 Kenwood Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4822 Kenwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4822 Kenwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4822 Kenwood Ave offer parking?
No, 4822 Kenwood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4822 Kenwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4822 Kenwood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4822 Kenwood Ave have a pool?
No, 4822 Kenwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4822 Kenwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 4822 Kenwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4822 Kenwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4822 Kenwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4822 Kenwood Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4822 Kenwood Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Overlea 2 BedroomsOverlea 3 Bedrooms
Overlea Apartments with GarageOverlea Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Overlea Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MD
Pikesville, MDSevern, MDRiviera Beach, MDDeale, MDBrock Hall, MDKettering, MDEdgemere, MDMays Chapel, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College