Amenities

parking gym pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities gym parking pool

***CALL OR TEXT RON TODAY!*** ****443-447-5238**** Amazing single family home! First level if very spacious with a large living room and dining area! Kitchen is beautiful and plently of space for those who like to cook. First floor also features 2 large bedrooms and a beautiful full bath! 2nd level you will find 2 more spacious bedrooms. Home has a Huge finished basement with a lovley full bath! with offstreet parking and a very large backyard this is a familhys dream! DO NOT MISS OUT BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TODAY!