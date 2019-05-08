All apartments in Overlea
Last updated May 8 2019 at 7:06 AM

3809 Glenview Terrace

3809 Glenview Ter · No Longer Available
Location

3809 Glenview Ter, Overlea, MD 21236
Overlea

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
View this beautiful brick townhouse, located in Nottingham, MD. This 1150 sq ft , 3-level home has 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 1 half bathroom. Freshly painted walls and new flooring. Comes with washer, dryer, dishwasher, assigned parking, and off street parking. Deck and fenced in backyard which is perfect for relaxation and summer cookouts. Finished basement. Quiet neighborhood. Close to shopping and restaurants. Near major highways.

Background, criminal, and credit check required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3809 Glenview Terrace have any available units?
3809 Glenview Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overlea, MD.
What amenities does 3809 Glenview Terrace have?
Some of 3809 Glenview Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3809 Glenview Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
3809 Glenview Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3809 Glenview Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 3809 Glenview Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overlea.
Does 3809 Glenview Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 3809 Glenview Terrace offers parking.
Does 3809 Glenview Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3809 Glenview Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3809 Glenview Terrace have a pool?
No, 3809 Glenview Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 3809 Glenview Terrace have accessible units?
No, 3809 Glenview Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 3809 Glenview Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3809 Glenview Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 3809 Glenview Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3809 Glenview Terrace has units with air conditioning.
