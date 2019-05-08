3809 Glenview Terrace

Amenities

View this beautiful brick townhouse, located in Nottingham, MD. This 1150 sq ft , 3-level home has 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 1 half bathroom. Freshly painted walls and new flooring. Comes with washer, dryer, dishwasher, assigned parking, and off street parking. Deck and fenced in backyard which is perfect for relaxation and summer cookouts. Finished basement. Quiet neighborhood. Close to shopping and restaurants. Near major highways.



Background, criminal, and credit check required.