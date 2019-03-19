3510 HISS AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Pride of ownership in this 4BR 2.5BA home with gleaming hardwood floors throughout the entire home. Spacious family room, formal dining room, kitchen with table space and a super large deck. First floor Master is quite large with full bath set up. Fully finished basement area and large size utility/storage room to eliminate off site storage cost. Upper level has two bedrooms and a full hallway bathroom and the rear yard is amazing. (Above ground pool to be removed soon) Owner requires good credit, income and positive landlord references. No Pets Allowed or Smoking Allowed.