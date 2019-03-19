All apartments in Overlea
Find more places like 3510 HISS AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overlea, MD
/
3510 HISS AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3510 HISS AVENUE

3510 Hiss Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Overlea
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3510 Hiss Avenue, Overlea, MD 21234
Overlea

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Pride of ownership in this 4BR 2.5BA home with gleaming hardwood floors throughout the entire home. Spacious family room, formal dining room, kitchen with table space and a super large deck. First floor Master is quite large with full bath set up. Fully finished basement area and large size utility/storage room to eliminate off site storage cost. Upper level has two bedrooms and a full hallway bathroom and the rear yard is amazing. (Above ground pool to be removed soon) Owner requires good credit, income and positive landlord references. No Pets Allowed or Smoking Allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3510 HISS AVENUE have any available units?
3510 HISS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overlea, MD.
What amenities does 3510 HISS AVENUE have?
Some of 3510 HISS AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3510 HISS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3510 HISS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3510 HISS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3510 HISS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overlea.
Does 3510 HISS AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 3510 HISS AVENUE offers parking.
Does 3510 HISS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3510 HISS AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3510 HISS AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 3510 HISS AVENUE has a pool.
Does 3510 HISS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3510 HISS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3510 HISS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3510 HISS AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3510 HISS AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3510 HISS AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Overlea 3 BedroomsOverlea Apartments with Balconies
Overlea Apartments with Washer-DryersOverlea Dog Friendly Apartments
Overlea Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDDundalk, MDBrock Hall, MDCalverton, MDCloverly, MDMitchellville, MD
Riviera Beach, MDKettering, MDShrewsbury, PABowleys Quarters, MDEdgemere, MDFort Meade, MDColesville, MDFerndale, MDMays Chapel, MDSpry, PAGlenn Dale, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College