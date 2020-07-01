4628 Weston Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful 3BR/1.5 BA Townhouse in Olney! Step into a spacious living and dining area with wood floors. Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinetry, counter top space, and updated appliances. Enjoy access to the deck which is great for relaxing! Upstairs are three generously sized bedrooms. The full hall bath has modern finishes! The lower level of the home offers additional living space with a den! The fully fenced backyard is a great addition to enjoy the backyard space.



Sorry, no pets.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Jeannie at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.258.6694 or email jreamer@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/



(RLNE5696996)