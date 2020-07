Amenities

Please click here to apply Just in time for Fall! Beautiful TH with hardwood flooring throughout. The bedrooms have ceiling fans and window coverings. Private bedroom off of the family room on lower level. The living room leads to deck and yard. Cute Laundry Room with additional storage. 2 Assigned Parking Spots! Community amenities include outdoor swimming pool and tennis courts. Easy access to Georgia Ave, I-270 and ICC. Call TODAY!