16221 WHITEHAVEN ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool pool table garage hot tub sauna

Your "STAYCATION" resort-style home awaits! Beautifully appointed, this forever home features all sorts of delights and surprises to treat including a sauna, spa, crystal clear mineral pool, home-gym, vast patios and fabulous entertaining space. If you are a classically trained musician, the grand piano is yours to play and other instruments can be left for your enjoyment too! Live life beautifully in this contemporary furnished, unfurnished or partially furnished home at your option. The owner's sanctuary will leave you feeling very spoiled with a sitting room, exotic wood floors, walk-in closets, spa-bathroom and a private balcony overlooking a sylvan setting. 5 car finished garage, 7 bedrooms, 7.5 baths, beds, linens, All-Clad, dishes, cutlery, party-ware, gym equipment, sauna, pool table it's all here for your use & enjoyment! Smart home technology to take work from home to the next level in this prime location with lots of home office space. If you have all your own furnishings toys the home is available unfurnished too! Close to points north and south with Metro a five minute drive and the ICC a short three minute drive.