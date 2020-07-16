All apartments in Olney
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:50 AM

16221 WHITEHAVEN ROAD

16221 Whitehaven Road · (301) 774-5900
Location

16221 Whitehaven Road, Olney, MD 20906

Price and availability

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Bed · Avail. now

$8,950

7 Bed · 8 Bath · 7200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
sauna
Your "STAYCATION" resort-style home awaits! Beautifully appointed, this forever home features all sorts of delights and surprises to treat including a sauna, spa, crystal clear mineral pool, home-gym, vast patios and fabulous entertaining space. If you are a classically trained musician, the grand piano is yours to play and other instruments can be left for your enjoyment too! Live life beautifully in this contemporary furnished, unfurnished or partially furnished home at your option. The owner's sanctuary will leave you feeling very spoiled with a sitting room, exotic wood floors, walk-in closets, spa-bathroom and a private balcony overlooking a sylvan setting. 5 car finished garage, 7 bedrooms, 7.5 baths, beds, linens, All-Clad, dishes, cutlery, party-ware, gym equipment, sauna, pool table it's all here for your use & enjoyment! Smart home technology to take work from home to the next level in this prime location with lots of home office space. If you have all your own furnishings toys the home is available unfurnished too! Close to points north and south with Metro a five minute drive and the ICC a short three minute drive.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 35 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16221 WHITEHAVEN ROAD have any available units?
16221 WHITEHAVEN ROAD has a unit available for $8,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16221 WHITEHAVEN ROAD have?
Some of 16221 WHITEHAVEN ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16221 WHITEHAVEN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
16221 WHITEHAVEN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16221 WHITEHAVEN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 16221 WHITEHAVEN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Olney.
Does 16221 WHITEHAVEN ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 16221 WHITEHAVEN ROAD offers parking.
Does 16221 WHITEHAVEN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16221 WHITEHAVEN ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16221 WHITEHAVEN ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 16221 WHITEHAVEN ROAD has a pool.
Does 16221 WHITEHAVEN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 16221 WHITEHAVEN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 16221 WHITEHAVEN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16221 WHITEHAVEN ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 16221 WHITEHAVEN ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 16221 WHITEHAVEN ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
