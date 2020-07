Amenities

granite counters garage media room

Amazing & Rare Rental, available 8/10/2019. Gorgeous 24' end unit Townhouse in sought after Quince Haven in North Potomac. 4 Levels with a private loft area can be Media Center or Office or 4th Bedroom. Luxurious Master Suite, Large Family Room perfect for entering and gathering. Gourmet kitchen w/Granite, SS & Gas Cook-top,. 2-car garage. Quiet Neighborhood, Quince Orchard HS cluster! Come and see, contact LA for showing and questions