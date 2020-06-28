10628 Tuppence Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful 3BR 2Full 2 Half bath luxury town house in the Stonebridge community of Rockville - Fantastic large brick-front TH in a newer section of Stonebridge/Rockville. This town home features an open floor plan, crown molding, transom windows, hardwood floors, updated bath and more. Kitchen with granite counter tops, newer appliances and plenty of cabinet/storage space. Gorgeous walk out basement with newer laminated wide-planked floors. Rear deck with walk down to lower patio. Close to shopping, restaurants, I/270, down town Rockville, Kentlands, Rio, Crown Plaza, Pike & Rose and more.

OPEN HOUSE ON SATURDAY 11/16 BETWEEN 10-11AM.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5169064)