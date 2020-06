Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Large townhouse with over 2800 sq ft of living space . 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, fireplace, full bathroom in the basement, garage, deck, walking trails and more.. located in the Emerson Community. Very close to major highways for easier commuting, shopping, and more. Available now!!