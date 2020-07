Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse

Updated townhome with new windows, new hardwood floors on the main level, New carpets throughout with nice padding, fresh new paint, new deck, and new stainless steel appliances. It feels like a new home. The master bedroom comes with a loft area for a den/library. The walkout basement comes with a recreation room with a wood burning fireplace and a full bath. Huge rear deck looks out to a grass area and the trees.