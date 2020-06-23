All apartments in North Laurel
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9593 DONNAN CASTLE COURT

9593 Donnan Castle Court · No Longer Available
Location

9593 Donnan Castle Court, North Laurel, MD 20723
Savage - Guilford

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Living space galore! 3 finished levels with rear deck and private fenced in backyard. Basement is complete with a fireplace in the rec room as well as full size laundry and room for a home office. Generous kitchen features a built in island and yards of countertop space. Powder room off the living room is tucked away. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths top out the upstairs. Parking!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9593 DONNAN CASTLE COURT have any available units?
9593 DONNAN CASTLE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 9593 DONNAN CASTLE COURT have?
Some of 9593 DONNAN CASTLE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9593 DONNAN CASTLE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9593 DONNAN CASTLE COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9593 DONNAN CASTLE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 9593 DONNAN CASTLE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Laurel.
Does 9593 DONNAN CASTLE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 9593 DONNAN CASTLE COURT does offer parking.
Does 9593 DONNAN CASTLE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9593 DONNAN CASTLE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9593 DONNAN CASTLE COURT have a pool?
No, 9593 DONNAN CASTLE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 9593 DONNAN CASTLE COURT have accessible units?
No, 9593 DONNAN CASTLE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9593 DONNAN CASTLE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9593 DONNAN CASTLE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 9593 DONNAN CASTLE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9593 DONNAN CASTLE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
