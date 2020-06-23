9593 Donnan Castle Court, North Laurel, MD 20723 Savage - Guilford
Living space galore! 3 finished levels with rear deck and private fenced in backyard. Basement is complete with a fireplace in the rec room as well as full size laundry and room for a home office. Generous kitchen features a built in island and yards of countertop space. Powder room off the living room is tucked away. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths top out the upstairs. Parking!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
