North Laurel, MD
9454 Glen Ridge Drive
Last updated November 17 2019 at 3:54 AM

9454 Glen Ridge Drive

9454 Glen Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9454 Glen Ridge Drive, North Laurel, MD 20723
North Laurel

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Coming soon in Howard County Laurel, Over 2000 sq ft of finished living space in this beautifully maintained Single Family home! 4 BD/3 BA

Large deck and level back yard with Shed, perfect for kids or entertaining!

Great Location, near commuter routes right between DC and Baltimore. . Nearby Forest Ridge Elementary, Patuxent Valley Middle School, Reservoir High School.. Close to Grocery Stores, Markets, Coffee Shops, Restaurants, High Ridge Park and Hammond Park.

All the utilities are tenant responsibility. Approved Pets Only

To see this property contact us:

Leasing@silverlinemgmt.com
2.443.741.1691 click 2
OR
Call the phone number below!

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,400, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available 11/15/19
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9454 Glen Ridge Drive have any available units?
9454 Glen Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Laurel, MD.
Is 9454 Glen Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9454 Glen Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9454 Glen Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9454 Glen Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9454 Glen Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 9454 Glen Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9454 Glen Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9454 Glen Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9454 Glen Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 9454 Glen Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9454 Glen Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 9454 Glen Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9454 Glen Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9454 Glen Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9454 Glen Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9454 Glen Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

