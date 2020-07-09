9454 Glen Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities coffee bar cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Coming soon in Howard County Laurel, Over 2000 sq ft of finished living space in this beautifully maintained Single Family home! 4 BD/3 BA



Large deck and level back yard with Shed, perfect for kids or entertaining!



Great Location, near commuter routes right between DC and Baltimore. . Nearby Forest Ridge Elementary, Patuxent Valley Middle School, Reservoir High School.. Close to Grocery Stores, Markets, Coffee Shops, Restaurants, High Ridge Park and Hammond Park.



All the utilities are tenant responsibility. Approved Pets Only



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,400, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available 11/15/19

Contact us to schedule a showing.