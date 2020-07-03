9409 CHIPPENHAM DRIVE.

Amenities

Available now - This nice 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, and 1 half bath townhome in Howard County Laurel is for rent. Remodeled a few years ago, major upgrades were made to kitchen, baths, paint and flooring. Hard surface floors flow throughout the kitchen, half bath and living room . There is a slider to a spacious deck allowing plenty of natural light. The upper level offers 3 bedrooms with upgraded carpet, ceiling fans and 1 Full Bath. A large tiled basement has 2nd full bath, washer/dryer/storage room, and a bonus room with a slider to the fully fenced yard. Just a few minutes stroll to the library, schools, Savage Mill shops and restaurants. Centrally located between Baltimore & DC, Ft Meade, NSA & NIH, Near Rts 32, 295, I95, 216, MARC Train. No smoking, not pets. Good credit and payment history , liability insurance, and other qualifiers required. Email Sarah for questions.