Home
/
North Laurel, MD
/
9409 CHIPPENHAM DRIVE
9409 CHIPPENHAM DRIVE

9409 Chippenham Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9409 Chippenham Drive, North Laurel, MD 20723
Savage - Guilford

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available now - This nice 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, and 1 half bath townhome in Howard County Laurel is for rent. Remodeled a few years ago, major upgrades were made to kitchen, baths, paint and flooring. Hard surface floors flow throughout the kitchen, half bath and living room . There is a slider to a spacious deck allowing plenty of natural light. The upper level offers 3 bedrooms with upgraded carpet, ceiling fans and 1 Full Bath. A large tiled basement has 2nd full bath, washer/dryer/storage room, and a bonus room with a slider to the fully fenced yard. Just a few minutes stroll to the library, schools, Savage Mill shops and restaurants. Centrally located between Baltimore & DC, Ft Meade, NSA & NIH, Near Rts 32, 295, I95, 216, MARC Train. No smoking, not pets. Good credit and payment history , liability insurance, and other qualifiers required. Email Sarah for questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 9409 CHIPPENHAM DRIVE have any available units?
9409 CHIPPENHAM DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 9409 CHIPPENHAM DRIVE have?
Some of 9409 CHIPPENHAM DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9409 CHIPPENHAM DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9409 CHIPPENHAM DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9409 CHIPPENHAM DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 9409 CHIPPENHAM DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 9409 CHIPPENHAM DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 9409 CHIPPENHAM DRIVE offers parking.
Does 9409 CHIPPENHAM DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9409 CHIPPENHAM DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9409 CHIPPENHAM DRIVE have a pool?
No, 9409 CHIPPENHAM DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 9409 CHIPPENHAM DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9409 CHIPPENHAM DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9409 CHIPPENHAM DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9409 CHIPPENHAM DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9409 CHIPPENHAM DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9409 CHIPPENHAM DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

