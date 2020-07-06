All apartments in North Laurel
Find more places like 9384 Rock Ripple Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Laurel, MD
/
9384 Rock Ripple Ln
Last updated July 18 2019 at 1:29 PM

9384 Rock Ripple Ln

9384 Rock Ripple Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Laurel
See all
Savage - Guilford
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

9384 Rock Ripple Lane, North Laurel, MD 20723
Savage - Guilford

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f13f2be0be ---- AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! MONTH TO MONTH POSSIBLE! Large open floor plan townhouse in quiet community in Howard County. Less than 5 years old, still shiny and new! Three levels with three bedrooms, two full and two half bathrooms with fully finished basement. Property backs to Nature Preserve which can be enjoyed from the large deck off the kitchen. Laundry is on bedroom level. Master bedroom features not one but two huge walk-in closets! Gourmet eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Upgraded water tank and LED bulbs throughout make this property as energy efficient as possible. Two car garage with automatic opener. Close to Fort Meade, NSA, DISA, CYBERCOM, Arundel Mills and major commuter routes to Washington DC and Baltimore. The rent for a year lease is $2795/month. This property can also be rented month to month, unfurnished, all utilities and FIOS internet included for $3795/month. It is available IMMEDIATELY. This one is not going to last. Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9384 Rock Ripple Ln have any available units?
9384 Rock Ripple Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 9384 Rock Ripple Ln have?
Some of 9384 Rock Ripple Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9384 Rock Ripple Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9384 Rock Ripple Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9384 Rock Ripple Ln pet-friendly?
No, 9384 Rock Ripple Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Laurel.
Does 9384 Rock Ripple Ln offer parking?
Yes, 9384 Rock Ripple Ln offers parking.
Does 9384 Rock Ripple Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9384 Rock Ripple Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9384 Rock Ripple Ln have a pool?
No, 9384 Rock Ripple Ln does not have a pool.
Does 9384 Rock Ripple Ln have accessible units?
No, 9384 Rock Ripple Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9384 Rock Ripple Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 9384 Rock Ripple Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9384 Rock Ripple Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9384 Rock Ripple Ln has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Enclave at Emerson Apartments and Townhomes
8450 Upper Sky Way
North Laurel, MD 20723

Similar Pages

North Laurel 1 BedroomsNorth Laurel 2 Bedrooms
North Laurel Accessible ApartmentsNorth Laurel Apartments with Garage
North Laurel Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDSykesville, MDBrentwood, MDGambrills, MDFulton, MDGlenarden, MDFerndale, MD
Friendship Heights Village, MDCoral Hills, MDSummerfield, MDSouth Kensington, MDMitchellville, MDCloverly, MDSeverna Park, MDLake Shore, MDEldersburg, MDWestphalia, MDGlenn Dale, MDCalverton, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College